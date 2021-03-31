5 Companies Trading With Low Price-Book Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through March 31.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Toyota Motor

The book value per share of Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) has risen 9.40% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.04 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.09.

The automaker has a market cap of $210.63 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, shares are undervalued and trading with a 71.07% margin of safety at $150.67. The share price has been as high as $163 and as low as $108 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 7.77% below its 52-week high and 39.50% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 12.56.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.30% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.05% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

LKQ

LKQ Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LKQ) book value per share has grown 14.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.20 and the price-tangible book ratio is 50.05.

The company, which distributes aftermarket automotive parts, has a market cap of $12.40 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 22.44% margin of safety at $41.03. The share price has been as high as $44.88 and as low as $13.31 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 8.58% below its 52-week high and 208.26% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 19.54.

With 7.08% of outstanding shares, ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Charles de Vaulx (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Packaging Corp. of America

The Packaging Corp. of America's (NYSE:PKG) book value per share has grown 15.20% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 3.79 and the price-tangible book ratio is 5.90.

The containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer has a market cap of $12.33 billion and an enterprise value of $14 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 15.48% margin of safety at $130.21. The share price has been as high as $148.14 and as low as $71.05 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 12.32% below its 52-week high and 82.81% above its 52-week low.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Gentex

The book value per share of Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has grown 10.30% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 4.25 and the price-tangible book ratio is 6.07.

The company, which produces smoke-detection equipment , has a market cap of $8.34 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 10.47% margin of safety at $33.95. The share price has been as high as $37.75 and as low as $19.48 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 9.30% below its 52-week high and 75.77% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 24.24.

With 1.55% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Royce with 0.82% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39%.

Dick's

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.'s (NYSE:DKS) book value per share has grown 7.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.83 and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.30.

The company, which retails athletic apparel, footwear and sports equipment, has a market cap of $6.62 billion and an enterprise value of $8.11 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 31.07% margin of safety at $74.37. The share price has been as high as $81.12 and as low as $13.46 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 8.93% below its 52-week high and 448.89% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 13.30.

Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% , Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

