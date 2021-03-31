Duke Realty Corp (DRE) EVP, Chief Investment Officer Nicholas C. Anthony Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Investment Officer of Duke Realty Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas C. Anthony (insider trades) sold 34,680 shares of DRE on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $42.74 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Duke Realty Corp is a self-administered and self-managed REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office real estate. It also provides real estate services to third-party owners. Duke Realty Corp has a market cap of $15.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.480000 with a P/E ratio of 53.10 and P/S ratio of 16.01. The dividend yield of Duke Realty Corp stocks is 2.31%. Duke Realty Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of DRE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

