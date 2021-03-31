Wednesday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. market indexes were in the green on Wednesday morning, with stocks hitting record levels. The Dow gained 0.07% to 33,089, the S&P 500 index rose 0.72% to 3,987 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.83% to 13,283.

Gainers

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) +11.8%

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) +7.8%

Dollar General Corp. (DG) +1.2%

GAN Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAN) +2.6%

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) +0.1%

Losers

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) -2.4%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) -2.1%

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) -1.9%

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) -1.8%

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) -0.5%

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) -0.4%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded mostly in the red. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.86%, Germany's Dax fell 0.01%, France's CAC 40 swelled 0.34% and Spain's Ibex 35 was down 0.18%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.86%, India's BSE Sensex declined 1.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.70% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.43%.

Lululemon Athletica releases earnings report

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) fell more than 4% on Wednesday morning to change hands at $302.10 after the company posted its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Revenue grew 23.6% year over year to $1.73 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. It posted earnings of $2.58 per share, also topping analysts' projections by 9 cents.

Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank had the following to say:

"We pulled forward investments in our direct-to-consumer channel, completed our first acquisition, and tightly managed expenses while also supporting ourpeople. These measures contributed to our strong fourthquarter results, including growing revenue by 24%, and are helping fuel our even stronger top-line growthprojections for 2021."

Moreover, the gross margin rose 60 basis points to 58.6%. But the adjusted operating margin decreased by 290 basis points to 26.9%.

Looking toward the first quarter, the company expects earnings in the range of 81 cents to 85 cents per share and revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to 1.13 billion.

Lululemon shares have retreated 15% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.4%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his holding by 77% to 972 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

