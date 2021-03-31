>
Commercial Metals Co (CMC) EVP & COO Tracy L Porter Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: CMC -1.12%

EVP & COO of Commercial Metals Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tracy L Porter (insider trades) sold 38,296 shares of CMC on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $31.32 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Commercial Metals Co manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products and related materials and services. Its products and services include metal recycling, mill products, fabrication,construction products etc. Commercial Metals Co has a market cap of $3.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.810000 with a P/E ratio of 14.14 and P/S ratio of 0.67. The dividend yield of Commercial Metals Co stocks is 1.56%. Commercial Metals Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of CMC stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $30.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Tracy L Porter sold 38,296 shares of CMC stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $31.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.63% since.
  • EVP & COO Tracy L Porter sold 37,381 shares of CMC stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $28.37. The price of the stock has increased by 8.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMC, click here

.

