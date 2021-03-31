>
Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) President and COO Ricardo Cardenas Sold $2.8 million of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: DRI -0.88%

President and COO of Darden Restaurants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ricardo Cardenas (insider trades) sold 19,416 shares of DRI on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $144 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Darden Restaurants Inc is engaged in the food & beverage industry. Its primary occupation involves the operation of dining restaurants under trade names such as Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Bahama Breeze. Darden Restaurants Inc has a market cap of $18.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.590000 with and P/S ratio of 3.01. The dividend yield of Darden Restaurants Inc stocks is 0.46%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP General Counsel Matthew R Broad sold 10,700 shares of DRI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.66% since.
  • President and COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of DRI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $144. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DRI, click here

.

