Lululemon Athletica's Profit Tops Estimates on Robust Demand for Workout Gear

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its fourth-quarter results on March 30 after the market closed. The company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue, courtesy of strong e-commerce performance. Results were also aided by the growing demand for yoga products as more people engaged in at-home workouts.

A look at the key numbers

The athletic wear maker specializing in yoga products recorded adjusted earnings per share of $2.58 in the fourth quarter. Analysts had predicted earnings of $2.59 per share. Revenue of $1.73 billion increased 24% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed estimates of $1.66 billion.

Digital sales were up a mammoth 92%. In addition, direct-to-consumer sales were up 94% on a year-over-year basis, accounting for 52% of the company's total quarterly revenue. Revenue from the men's category grew 17%, while the women's section rose 19%.

Reflecting on the company's performance, CEO Calvin McDonald said:

At the end of the quarter, Lululemon had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion. In addition, the company had $397.6 million under its undrawn revolving credit facility.

Covid-19 impact

Due to the pandemic, the company temporarily shut down all stores in China in February 2020. As the outbreak has eased, Lululemon has reopened all its stores.

Besides China, the company shut down all retail stores in North America, Europe and certain countries in the Asia Pacific region in March 2020. The company started reopening its retail stores in these markets during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Nearly all the retail stores were operative during the third quarter. Lululemon, however, witnessed a few temporary closures in certain markets subsequent to Nov. 1 and is operating with tighter capacity restrictions. As of Jan. 31, as many as 521 company-operated stores (barring retail locations operated by third parties) were open.

Mirror acquisition

The retailer announced in June that it was acquiring at-home fitness company Mirror in a deal valued at $500 million. Mirror sells a $1,500 high-tech mirror that is fixed to a wall, which is meant for streaming workout classes. The deal was closed in early July, which marked the company's first acquisition. The deal aims to target customers engaged in at-home workouts. Mirror generated $170 million in revenue in 2020, which was more than the company's own forecast of $150 million.

Guidance

Lululemon has issued guidance figures for full fiscal 2021. The company projects net revenue will fall within the range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be between $6.30 and $6.45.

