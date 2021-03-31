INVO Bioscience Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of INVO Bioscience (NAS:INVO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.33 per share and the market cap of $41.4 million, INVO Bioscience stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for INVO Bioscience is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that INVO Bioscience stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, INVO Bioscience has an Altman Z-score of -26.89, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. INVO Bioscience has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.07, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of INVO Bioscience at 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of INVO Bioscience is poor. This is the debt and cash of INVO Bioscience over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. INVO Bioscience has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.2 million and loss of $1.323 a share. Its operating margin is -381.97%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of INVO Bioscience at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of INVO Bioscience over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of INVO Bioscience is 194%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, INVO Bioscience's return on invested capital is -261.18, and its cost of capital is -2.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of INVO Bioscience is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of INVO Bioscience (NAS:INVO, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about INVO Bioscience stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

