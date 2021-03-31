Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) President and CEO David P Meeker Bought $201,700 of Shares

President and CEO of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David P Meeker (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of RYTM on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $20.17 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $201,700.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases, and genetic deficiencies that result in metabolic disorders. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.270000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Todd Foley sold 1,000,000 shares of RYTM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $25.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.26% since.

