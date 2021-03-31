>
Incyte Corp (INCY) EVP, Head of Tech. Operations Michael James Morrissey Sold $1.6 million of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: INCY +1.3%

EVP, Head of Tech. Operations of Incyte Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael James Morrissey (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of INCY on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $81.08 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Incyte Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics. Its product JAKAFI, a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor is used for treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis. Incyte Corp has a market cap of $17.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.270000 with and P/S ratio of 6.68.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Head of Tech. Operations Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of INCY stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $81.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

