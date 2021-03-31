>
National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) EVP & CFO Kevin B Habicht Sold $979,961 of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: NNN -0.9%

EVP & CFO of National Retail Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin B Habicht (insider trades) sold 22,126 shares of NNN on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $44.29 a share. The total sale was $979,961.

National Retail Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. Most of the company's properties are located in the Midwest, South, and Southeast of the United States. National Retail Properties Inc has a market cap of $7.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.070000 with a P/E ratio of 36.12 and P/S ratio of 11.49. The dividend yield of National Retail Properties Inc stocks is 4.71%. National Retail Properties Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated National Retail Properties Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Julian E Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of NNN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $44.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Kevin B Habicht sold 22,126 shares of NNN stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $44.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of NNN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $43.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.71% since.

