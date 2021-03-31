>
Goodrx Holdings Inc (GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sold $5.6 million of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: GDRX +2.85%

CFO of Goodrx Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karsten Voermann (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of GDRX on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $37.25 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

Goodrx Holdings Inc has a market cap of $15.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.020000 with and P/S ratio of 30.45.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.14. The price of the stock has increased by 5.06% since.
  • Co-CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 131,066 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.15. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GDRX stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $37.25. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Men, Llc Idea sold 106,015 shares of GDRX stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $37.62. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.
  • 10% Owner Men, Llc Idea sold 2,122,634 shares of GDRX stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $35.86. The price of the stock has increased by 8.81% since.
  • Director Agnes Rey-giraud sold 25,000 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $36.38. The price of the stock has increased by 7.26% since.
  • President, Consumer Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GDRX stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $37.15. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GDRX, click here

.

