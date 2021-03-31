The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift Sold $9.8 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Swift (insider trades) sold 148,448 shares of HIG on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $65.91 a share. The total sale was $9.8 million.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a market cap of $23.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.790000 with a P/E ratio of 14.03 and P/S ratio of 1.19. The dividend yield of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc stocks is 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past 10 years.

Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of HIG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $65.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.

Executive Vice President William A Bloom sold 33,019 shares of HIG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $65.22. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

