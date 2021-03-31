Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Chairman, President & CEO Edward K Jr Aldag Sold $15.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Medical Properties Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward K Jr Aldag (insider trades) sold 710,000 shares of MPW on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $21.21 a share. The total sale was $15.1 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in, owning, and leasing healthcare real estate. Medical Properties Trust Inc has a market cap of $12.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.280000 with a P/E ratio of 26.27 and P/S ratio of 9.03. The dividend yield of Medical Properties Trust Inc stocks is 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Medical Properties Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Edward K Jr Aldag sold 710,000 shares of MPW stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $21.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Controller & CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of MPW stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $21.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

