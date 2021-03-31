Equity Residential (EQR) Executive Vice President & COO Michael L Manelis Sold $729,200 of Shares

Executive Vice President & COO of Equity Residential (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael L Manelis (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EQR on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $72.92 a share. The total sale was $729,200.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets in the US. Equity Residential has a market cap of $26.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.630000 with a P/E ratio of 29.23 and P/S ratio of 10.75. The dividend yield of Equity Residential stocks is 3.36%. Equity Residential had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President & COO Michael L Manelis sold 10,000 shares of EQR stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $72.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

Executive Vice President Christa L Sorenson sold 343 shares of EQR stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.

Director David J Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of EQR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $71. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQR, click here