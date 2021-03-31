Starbucks Corp (SBUX) evp, general counsel Rachel A Gonzalez Sold $9.1 million of Shares

evp, general counsel of Starbucks Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rachel A Gonzalez (insider trades) sold 82,894 shares of SBUX on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $109.51 a share. The total sale was $9.1 million.

Starbucks Corp is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee in the world, operating globally. It sells a variety of coffee and tea products. It sells goods and services under brands including Teavana, Tazo, and Seattle's Best Coffee. Starbucks Corp has a market cap of $128.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.270000 with a P/E ratio of 195.12 and P/S ratio of 5.56. The dividend yield of Starbucks Corp stocks is 1.57%. Starbucks Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Starbucks Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

