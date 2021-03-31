Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $857,200 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $42.86 a share. The total sale was $857,200.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. Exp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.550000 with a P/E ratio of 221.11 and P/S ratio of 3.90.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.86. The price of the stock has increased by 6.28% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.65% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $56.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.81% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $47.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.11% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $46.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.34% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.99. The price of the stock has increased by 5.95% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $51.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.38% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.19% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $58.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.6% since.

