US Stocks End Mostly Higher to Finish March

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,981.55 on Wednesday with a loss of 85.41 points or -0.26%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,972.89 for a gain of 14.34 points or 0.36%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,246.87 for a gain of 201.48 points or 1.54%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 19.40 for a loss of 0.21 points or -1.07%.

For the month, the S&P 500 gained 4.2%, the Dow Jones gained approximately 6.6% and the Nasdaq gained around 0.44%. Year to date and for the first quarter, the Dow Jones gained approximately 7.7%, the S&P 500 gained 5.8% and the Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

Wednesday's market movers

U.S. stocks ended the last day of March mostly higher. Investors were optimistic over infrastructure and manufacturing investments by the government. President Biden is scheduled to give a speech Wednesday evening in Pittsburgh to discuss substantial investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, which are also being viewed as more stimulus for the economy.

Tech stocks and particularly electric vehicle companies pushed higher for the day. Biden's plans are also expected to include funds for electric vehicles. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 5.08% Wednesday. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) gained 2.44%.

ADP released its March private sector employment report. Private sector payrolls increased 517,000 in March following an increase of 176,000 and beating the estimate of 495,000. Cannabis stocks were also higher Wednesday, fueled by actions from the New York State Senate to legalize marijuana. The Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) gained 3.82%.

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index was down 2.2% following a decrease of 2.5%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.33% from 3.36%.

The Chicago PMI increased to 66.3 in March from 59.5.

Pending home sales decreased 10.6% in February and decreased 0.5% year over year.

Crude oil inventory decreased by 0.9 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) up 1.11% on 737 MAX purchases by Alaska Air (ALK).

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) up 0.30% on news that its Covid vaccine was 100% effective for children aged 12 to 15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) up 1.88% on outlook for Apple Car projections.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) up 10.52%

Notable index returns for March

Russell 2000 0.9%

S&P 100 4.1%

Nasdaq 100 1.4%

Russell 3000 3.5%

Russell 1000 3.7%

Wilshire 5000 3.0%

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: