Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sold $21.6 million of Shares

CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Hsing (insider trades) sold 63,583 shares of MPWR on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $339.06 a share. The total sale was $21.6 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $16.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $353.210000 with a P/E ratio of 101.20 and P/S ratio of 19.67. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of MPWR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $350.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

