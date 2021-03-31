>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sold $21.6 million of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: MPWR +3.1%

CEO of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Hsing (insider trades) sold 63,583 shares of MPWR on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $339.06 a share. The total sale was $21.6 million.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a market cap of $16.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $353.210000 with a P/E ratio of 101.20 and P/S ratio of 19.67. The dividend yield of Monolithic Power Systems Inc stocks is 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Monolithic Power Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of MPWR stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $339.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of MPWR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $350.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MPWR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)