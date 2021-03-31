Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP and President, U.S. Daniel A. Camardo Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP and President, U.S. of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel A. Camardo (insider trades) sold 12,900 shares of HZNP on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $85.5 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics Plc has a market cap of $20.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.040000 with a P/E ratio of 56.12 and P/S ratio of 8.95.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and President, U.S. Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of HZNP stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HZNP, click here