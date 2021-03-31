>
Owens-corning Inc (OC) EVP and Chief Growth Officer Daniel T Smith Sold $882,206 of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: OC +0.05%

EVP and Chief Growth Officer of Owens-corning Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel T Smith (insider trades) sold 9,525 shares of OC on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $92.62 a share. The total sale was $882,206.

Owens-Corning Inc manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the US. The company mainly offers Composites, Insulation, and Roofing solutions. Through these businesses it provides glass fiber, insulation service, shingles and roofing accessories. Owens-corning Inc has a market cap of $9.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.090000 with and P/S ratio of 1.44. The dividend yield of Owens-corning Inc stocks is 1.08%. Owens-corning Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Chief Growth Officer Daniel T Smith sold 9,525 shares of OC stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $92.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.
  • President, Composites Marcio A Sandri sold 8,400 shares of OC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $90.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OC, click here

