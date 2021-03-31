H.b. Fuller Co (FUL) President and CEO James Owens Sold $3.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of H.b. Fuller Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Owens (insider trades) sold 48,941 shares of FUL on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $63.6 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products for applications in various markets, including automotive, electronics, construction products, durable assembly, and packaging. H.b. Fuller Co has a market cap of $3.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.910000 with a P/E ratio of 23.04 and P/S ratio of 1.15. The dividend yield of H.b. Fuller Co stocks is 1.04%. H.b. Fuller Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated H.b. Fuller Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO James Owens sold 48,941 shares of FUL stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $63.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Corporate Controller Robert J Martsching sold 3,504 shares of FUL stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $63.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.

VP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. Timothy J Keenan sold 6,169 shares of FUL stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $63.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FUL, click here