The Odp Corp (ODP) EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer N. David Bleisch Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer of The Odp Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) N. David Bleisch (insider trades) sold 28,113 shares of ODP on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $40.88 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Office Depot Inc is a supplier of office products and services. It offers products including office supplies, paper, ink, and tone, cleaning chemical and equipment's, monitors and equipment's, computers and tablets, office appliances, and school supplies. The Odp Corp has a market cap of $2.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.290000 with and P/S ratio of 0.23. The dividend yield of The Odp Corp stocks is 0.56%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of ODP stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $40.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ODP, click here