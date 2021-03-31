>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Odp Corp (ODP) EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer N. David Bleisch Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: ODP +6.49%

EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer of The Odp Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) N. David Bleisch (insider trades) sold 28,113 shares of ODP on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $40.88 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Office Depot Inc is a supplier of office products and services. It offers products including office supplies, paper, ink, and tone, cleaning chemical and equipment's, monitors and equipment's, computers and tablets, office appliances, and school supplies. The Odp Corp has a market cap of $2.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.290000 with and P/S ratio of 0.23. The dividend yield of The Odp Corp stocks is 0.56%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP-Chief Legal-Admin Officer N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of ODP stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $40.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ODP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)