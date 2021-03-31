Wex Inc (WEX) CEO and President, WEX Inc. Melissa D Smith Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CEO and President, WEX Inc. of Wex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Melissa D Smith (insider trades) sold 13,739 shares of WEX on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $208.47 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. Wex Inc has a market cap of $9.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $209.220000 with and P/S ratio of 5.88. Wex Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, WEX Inc. Melissa D Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $208.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David G Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $208.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

