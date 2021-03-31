Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $3.7 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 49,191 shares of TW on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $74.63 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $17.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.000000 with a P/E ratio of 84.09 and P/S ratio of 15.54. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.44%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 49,191 shares of TW stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $74.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 26,433 shares of TW stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $74.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 3,033 shares of TW stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $74.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 241,746 shares of TW stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 71,369 shares of TW stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 1,789 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $72.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 2,013 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 1,471 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Douglas Friedman sold 1,471 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

President William Hult sold 6,748 shares of TW stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $73.3. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

President William Hult sold 152,007 shares of TW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $74.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

