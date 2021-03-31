Transunion (TRU) EVP, Chief Legal Officer Heather J Russell Sold $770,580 of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Transunion (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Heather J Russell (insider trades) sold 8,562 shares of TRU on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $90 a share. The total sale was $770,580.

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider. It obtains financial, credit, alternative credit, identity, bankruptcy, lien, judgment, insurance claims, automotive and other relevant information. Transunion has a market cap of $17.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.000000 with a P/E ratio of 50.27 and P/S ratio of 6.38. The dividend yield of Transunion stocks is 0.33%. Transunion had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer Heather J Russell sold 857 shares of TRU stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $87.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

