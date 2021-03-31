AgroFresh Solutions Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of AgroFresh Solutions (NAS:AGFS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2 per share and the market cap of $104.9 million, AgroFresh Solutions stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for AgroFresh Solutions is shown in the chart below.

Because AgroFresh Solutions is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 3.17% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. AgroFresh Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of AgroFresh Solutions is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AgroFresh Solutions is poor. This is the debt and cash of AgroFresh Solutions over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. AgroFresh Solutions has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $157.6 million and loss of $1.11 a share. Its operating margin is 5.36%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of AgroFresh Solutions at 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of AgroFresh Solutions over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of AgroFresh Solutions is -1.7%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -21.2%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, AgroFresh Solutions's return on invested capital is 2.90, and its cost of capital is 10.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AgroFresh Solutions is shown below:

Overall, AgroFresh Solutions (NAS:AGFS, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about AgroFresh Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

