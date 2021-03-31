Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) CIO, EVP and Secretary Chad Keetch Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CIO, EVP and Secretary of Ensign Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad Keetch (insider trades) sold 15,348 shares of ENSG on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $92.9 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Ensign Group Inc offers skilled nursing, assisted and independent living, home health and hospice and other ancillary services. The Transitional and Skilled Services generates maximum revenue for the company. Ensign Group Inc has a market cap of $5.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.840000 with a P/E ratio of 30.76 and P/S ratio of 2.20. The dividend yield of Ensign Group Inc stocks is 0.22%. Ensign Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.40% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lee A Daniels sold 983 shares of ENSG stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $89.74. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since.

