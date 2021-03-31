Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) President and CEO Vijay Manthripragada Sold $3.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vijay Manthripragada (insider trades) sold 72,027 shares of MEG on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $43.89 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc has a market cap of $1.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.190000 with and P/S ratio of 3.38.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of MEG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $43.89. The price of the stock has increased by 14.35% since.

