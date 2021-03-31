Potbelly Corp (PBPB) President and CEO Robert D. Wright Sold $737,391 of Shares

President and CEO of Potbelly Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert D. Wright (insider trades) sold 132,149 shares of PBPB on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $5.58 a share. The total sale was $737,391.

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. Geographically, the group has its business presence internationally and generates most of the income through the sale of food items. Potbelly Corp has a market cap of $165.554 million; its shares were traded at around $5.910000 with and P/S ratio of 0.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of PBPB stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $5.58. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of PBPB stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $5.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.

SVP, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of PBPB stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of PBPB stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $5.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.

VP, Controller Will Atkins sold 580 shares of PBPB stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $6.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.53% since.

SVP, Chief Information Officer Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of PBPB stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PBPB, click here