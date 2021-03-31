>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) President and CEO Robert D. Wright Sold $737,391 of Shares

March 31, 2021 | About: PBPB -0.17%

President and CEO of Potbelly Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert D. Wright (insider trades) sold 132,149 shares of PBPB on 03/31/2021 at an average price of $5.58 a share. The total sale was $737,391.

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. Geographically, the group has its business presence internationally and generates most of the income through the sale of food items. Potbelly Corp has a market cap of $165.554 million; its shares were traded at around $5.910000 with and P/S ratio of 0.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of PBPB stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $5.58. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of PBPB stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $5.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.
  • SVP, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of PBPB stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of PBPB stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $5.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.
  • VP, Controller Will Atkins sold 580 shares of PBPB stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $6.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.53% since.
  • SVP, Chief Information Officer Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,180 shares of PBPB stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $5.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PBPB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)