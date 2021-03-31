The Mosaic Co Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.61 per share and the market cap of $12 billion, The Mosaic Co stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Mosaic Co is shown in the chart below.

Because The Mosaic Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.98% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. The Mosaic Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which is worse than 84% of the companies in Agriculture industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of The Mosaic Co at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Mosaic Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of The Mosaic Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. The Mosaic Co has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.7 billion and earnings of $1.73 a share. Its operating margin is 4.76%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. Overall, the profitability of The Mosaic Co is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Mosaic Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of The Mosaic Co is 2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, The Mosaic Co's ROIC is 10.49 while its WACC came in at 12.29. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Mosaic Co is shown below:

In closing, The stock of The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. To learn more about The Mosaic Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

