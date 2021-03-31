Lamb Weston Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $77.48 per share and the market cap of $11.3 billion, Lamb Weston Holdings stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Lamb Weston Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Lamb Weston Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 6.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.96% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Lamb Weston Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.28, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Lamb Weston Holdings is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lamb Weston Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Lamb Weston Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Lamb Weston Holdings has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.6 billion and earnings of $2.02 a share. Its operating margin is 13.20%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Lamb Weston Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lamb Weston Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Lamb Weston Holdings is 6.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Lamb Weston Holdings's return on invested capital is 11.81, and its cost of capital is 5.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lamb Weston Holdings is shown below:

Overall, Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Lamb Weston Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

