Nkarta Inc (NKTX) CEO Paul J Hastings Sold $522,580 of Shares

CEO of Nkarta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul J Hastings (insider trades) sold 17,000 shares of NKTX on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $30.74 a share. The total sale was $522,580.

Nkarta Inc has a market cap of $1.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.900000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

