Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $3.6 million of Shares

CFO of Pinterest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Morgenfeld (insider trades) sold 53,302 shares of PINS on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $68.45 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $46.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.030000 with and P/S ratio of 26.35.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of PINS stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $68.45. The price of the stock has increased by 8.15% since.

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.84. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of PINS stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $68.6. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of PINS stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $68.84. The price of the stock has increased by 7.54% since.

General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,664 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.82. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.81. The price of the stock has increased by 4.55% since.

SVP, Products Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of PINS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.83. The price of the stock has increased by 4.52% since.

