Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $21 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 03/29/2021 at an average price of $210.26 a share. The total sale was $21 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $103.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $227.050000 with a P/E ratio of 582.18 and P/S ratio of 11.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $224.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $242.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.2% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $215.22. The price of the stock has increased by 5.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of SQ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $226.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $247.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.34% since.

