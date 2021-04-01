3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

Value investors could be interested in the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios, good profitability and a stable financial situation.

Donaldson

The first stock value investors could be interested in is Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a Bloomington, Minnesota-based manufacturer of systems to filter air and liquids.

The stock was trading at $58.16 per share at close on March 31 for a price-sales ratio of 2.9, which is near the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.91.

Donaldson has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10, driven by a return on capital of 29.1% versus the industry median of 9.61%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 6.55 and an interest coverage ratio of 21.87 (versus the industry median of 12.71).

Due to a 56% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a 52-week range of $31.08 to $62.7.

As of March, Wall Street sell-side analysts issued one strong buy recommendation and seven hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $66 per share.

Evercore

The second stock that could be of interest is Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), a New York-based capital markets company providing strategic advisory and wealth management services to a broad range of investors and financial institutions in the U.S. and internationally.

The stock closed at $131.74 per share on March 31 for a price-sales ratio of 2.51, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.91.

Evercore has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10, which is driven by three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 43.2% (versus the industry median of 5.5%).

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, which is driven by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6.

Following a 179.3% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a 52-week range of $44.41 to $144.13.

On Wall Street as of March, sell-side analysts recommend two strong buys, one buy and five hold ratings for this stock and have established an average target price of $147.25 per share.

Barrick Gold

The third stock value investors should have a look at is Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD), a Toronto, Canada-based gold and copper mining company.

Shares were trading at $19.8 at close on March 31 for a price-sales ratio of 2.64, which is more appealing than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.91.

Barrick Gold has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. It is driven by a return on capital of 20.54% versus the industry median of -19.72% and a return on equity of 10.4% versus the industry median of -14.45%.

The company has a positive GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a Piotroski F-Score of 7.

The share price was quite unmoved over the past year as it went down by only 0.25%. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, while the 52-week range is $18.64 to $31.22.

As of March on Wall Street, sell-side analysts recommend two strong buy ratings, one buy rating and one hold rating for the stock. The average target price is $31.31 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

