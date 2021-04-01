>
Alberto Abaterusso
3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

These high-return businesses have a stable financial situation

April 01, 2021

Value investors could be interested in the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios, good profitability and a stable financial situation.

Donaldson

The first stock value investors could be interested in is Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a Bloomington, Minnesota-based manufacturer of systems to filter air and liquids.

The stock was trading at $58.16 per share at close on March 31 for a price-sales ratio of 2.9, which is near the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.91.

Donaldson has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10, driven by a return on capital of 29.1% versus the industry median of 9.61%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 6.55 and an interest coverage ratio of 21.87 (versus the industry median of 12.71).

Due to a 56% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a 52-week range of $31.08 to $62.7.

As of March, Wall Street sell-side analysts issued one strong buy recommendation and seven hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $66 per share.

Evercore

The second stock that could be of interest is Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), a New York-based capital markets company providing strategic advisory and wealth management services to a broad range of investors and financial institutions in the U.S. and internationally.

The stock closed at $131.74 per share on March 31 for a price-sales ratio of 2.51, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.91.

Evercore has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10, which is driven by three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 43.2% (versus the industry median of 5.5%).

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, which is driven by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6.

Following a 179.3% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a 52-week range of $44.41 to $144.13.

On Wall Street as of March, sell-side analysts recommend two strong buys, one buy and five hold ratings for this stock and have established an average target price of $147.25 per share.

Barrick Gold

The third stock value investors should have a look at is Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD), a Toronto, Canada-based gold and copper mining company.

Shares were trading at $19.8 at close on March 31 for a price-sales ratio of 2.64, which is more appealing than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 2.91.

Barrick Gold has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. It is driven by a return on capital of 20.54% versus the industry median of -19.72% and a return on equity of 10.4% versus the industry median of -14.45%.

The company has a positive GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a Piotroski F-Score of 7.

The share price was quite unmoved over the past year as it went down by only 0.25%. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, while the 52-week range is $18.64 to $31.22.

As of March on Wall Street, sell-side analysts recommend two strong buy ratings, one buy rating and one hold rating for the stock. The average target price is $31.31 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

