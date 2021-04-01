G. Willi-Food International Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of G. Willi-Food International (NAS:WILC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $22.84 per share and the market cap of $316.7 million, G. Willi-Food International stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for G. Willi-Food International is shown in the chart below.

Because G. Willi-Food International is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. G. Willi-Food International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 119.44, which which ranks better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The overall financial strength of G. Willi-Food International is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of G. Willi-Food International is strong. This is the debt and cash of G. Willi-Food International over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. G. Willi-Food International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $136.1 million and earnings of $1.163 a share. Its operating margin is 12.66%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, the profitability of G. Willi-Food International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of G. Willi-Food International over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of G. Willi-Food International is 12.8%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.8%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, G. Willi-Food International's ROIC is 18.68 while its WACC came in at 5.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of G. Willi-Food International is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of G. Willi-Food International (NAS:WILC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about G. Willi-Food International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.