Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
3 Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Their forward-looking valuations are trading below the S&P 500's historical average

April 01, 2021

Investors may want to consider the following securities as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

The first stock that qualifies is Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM), a Chicago-based multinational food processing and commodities trading company.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.91 (versus the industry median of 21.12), which results from Wednesday's closing price of $57 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $3.82 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen 66% over the past year for a market capitalization of $31.83 billion and a 52-week range of $33.01 to $59.12.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $57.82 per share for the stock.

McKesson

The second stock that qualifies is McKesson Corp, (NYSE:MCK), an Irving, Texas-based supplier of medical treatments and equipment in the U.S. and internationally.

McKesson has a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.62 (versus the industry median of 15.2), which derives from Wednesday's closing price of $195.04 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $18.37 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen 51% over the past year for a market capitalization of $31.04 billion and a 52-week range of $121.15 to $198.43.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy with an average price target of $216.31 per share for this stock.

BioNTech

The third stock that qualifies is BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), a Mainz, Germany-based biotechnology developer of immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases.

BioNTech SE has a forward price-earnings ratio of 7 (versus the industry median of 24.24), which derives from Wednesday's closing price of $109.19 per share and analysts' expectations for earnings of approximately $15.60 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen 92% over the past year for a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a 52-week range of $37 to $131.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 1 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $104.22 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

