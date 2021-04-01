Pensionfund Sabic Buys JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Mastercard Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Stryker Corp

Investment company Pensionfund Sabic (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Comcast Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Stryker Corp, TJX Inc, VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2021Q1, Pensionfund Sabic owns 203 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPM, BRK.B, PG, CMCSA, AMAT, ORCL, PM, MO, MCO, BDX, ICE, CMI, JBHT, TROW, AOS, ED, KDP, NVR, WAT, RPM, EA, ATO, BAH, IRT, PLYM, O, VICI, AIV,

JPM, BRK.B, PG, CMCSA, AMAT, ORCL, PM, MO, MCO, BDX, ICE, CMI, JBHT, TROW, AOS, ED, KDP, NVR, WAT, RPM, EA, ATO, BAH, IRT, PLYM, O, VICI, AIV, Added Positions: PSA, DLR, QTS, EQIX, WPC, PEAK, HR, INVH, GLPI, STAG, LSI, SRC, IRM, COR, HTA, MPW, SNR, GNL, ILPT, DHC, OHI, CONE, AMH, LXP, BRX, RVI,

PSA, DLR, QTS, EQIX, WPC, PEAK, HR, INVH, GLPI, STAG, LSI, SRC, IRM, COR, HTA, MPW, SNR, GNL, ILPT, DHC, OHI, CONE, AMH, LXP, BRX, RVI, Reduced Positions: VER, VTR, AAPL, FB, SPG, MSFT, SLG, VNO, LRCX, LOW, IDXX, LLY, HD, TXN, UNH, TGT, DG, TSCO, ACC, MTD, BLK, FFIV, PEP, BBY, EBAY, V, PFE, SBUX, T, MNST, IIPR, AVY, AMP, CTSH, ADP, VZ, MCD, ABBV, ZTS, INTU, AMGN, PAYX, CSCO, EQR, SPGI, BMY, HPQ, SHW, PPG, MMM, ITW, HUM, ANTM, LII, UMH, UDR, ADM, PEG, MDLZ, ORLY, MSI, MRK, MCK, CDW, MMC, CLX, EXPD, AIRC, CPB, EXC, ALL, GWW, STOR, RHI, AVB, BIIB, CERN, MAS, HSY, WELL, AZO, WM, CTXS, MNR, ESS, CL, EPR, SKT, APTS, CUBE,

VER, VTR, AAPL, FB, SPG, MSFT, SLG, VNO, LRCX, LOW, IDXX, LLY, HD, TXN, UNH, TGT, DG, TSCO, ACC, MTD, BLK, FFIV, PEP, BBY, EBAY, V, PFE, SBUX, T, MNST, IIPR, AVY, AMP, CTSH, ADP, VZ, MCD, ABBV, ZTS, INTU, AMGN, PAYX, CSCO, EQR, SPGI, BMY, HPQ, SHW, PPG, MMM, ITW, HUM, ANTM, LII, UMH, UDR, ADM, PEG, MDLZ, ORLY, MSI, MRK, MCK, CDW, MMC, CLX, EXPD, AIRC, CPB, EXC, ALL, GWW, STOR, RHI, AVB, BIIB, CERN, MAS, HSY, WELL, AZO, WM, CTXS, MNR, ESS, CL, EPR, SKT, APTS, CUBE, Sold Out: MA, XOM, SYK, TJX, FISV, EMR, DGX, ROST, CE, SYY, BR, CNP, USB, FE, AFL, TRV, DRI, Y, OMC, L, HIG, AFG, REG, PBCT,

For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,280 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,890 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,700 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,000 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Public Storage by 82.21%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $140.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 371.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $679.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 89.59%. The sale prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 44,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Ventas Inc by 52.24%. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 37,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 44.05%. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 27,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 69.87%. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 9,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 74.42%. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 11,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 21.01%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Pensionfund Sabic still held 18,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.