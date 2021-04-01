Shopify: Flying High From the E-Commerce Boom

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) witnessed a strong 2020 benefitting largely from the Covid-19 tailwinds associated with online shopping. With the increasing need for companies of all sizes to shift to e-commerce, Shopify helped a large number of merchants launch and expand their online portals after the continuing despair in brick-and-mortar revenues.

The company's gross merchandise volume reached $120 billion as transaction volumes shot through the roof. Some major developments include Shopify shipping, Shopify payments, the company's solid adoption of merchant-friendly applications and its partnerships with TikTok, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) with a vision to expand its merchant base. I believe the e-commerce boost is here to stay well after the pandemic as many people are now accustomed to buying things online and, hence, give a hold rating to the stock.

Financial performance

Shopify reported a top-line of $977.74 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, which was a staggering 93.55% growth as compared to the $505.16 million reported in the prior-year quarter. As a result of the higher-than-expected e-commerce adoption across the industry, the company was comfortably able to cruise past the analyst consensus estimate of $913.14 million.

Its revenue translated into a gross margin of 51.59% and an operating margin of 12.80%, which was higher than that in the comparable period of 2019. Shopify reported net income of $123.87 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, which surpassed the average Wall Street expectation of $1.26. Management succeeded in generating $245.37 million in the form of operating cash flows in the recent quarter, which was much higher than the previous year.

The e-commerce boom

E-commerce has been the biggest growth driver for the company since the global pandemic has fundamentally changed the way businesses operate. In 2020, close to 1.7 million merchants all over the world chose Shopify to launch and scale their businesses. The reason for this is the rapid traction. Management claims that a new business on Shopify made their first sale every 28 seconds on average, which was a drastic improvement over the one-minute number from 2019.

The company continues to strengthen its multichannel value proposition by adding more ways to help merchants get discovered by new buyers, including Facebook, Walmart, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and TikTok. As a result, merchants will not only have a conversion advantage of accelerated checkout through Shop Pay, but are also able to manage all of their Facebook and Instagram selling directly within the platform.

As per a report by Grand View Research, the global retail e-commerce market size was valued at $4.25 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027. We believe Shopify is well positioned to gain from this accelerated momentum.

Consumer purchasing through the Shop application

In April 2020, Shopify launched a consumer shopping app called Shop, which allows consumers to browse a feed of recommended products and make purchases using a one-click checkout process. Notably, the app integrates features from both Shop Pay and Arrive, an app for tracking packages, and enables customers to easily discover local businesses.

By the end of 2020, Shop had more than 100 million registered users, and Shop Pay facilitated close to $20 billion in cumulative gross merchandise value since its launch in 2017. Management believes that tje Shop experience is built for buyer retention with features like buy-now-pay-later, accelerated checkout Shop Pay and real-time delivery tracking. Apart from this, the company has also introduced Shopify balance, which enables merchants in the U.S. to open no-fee business accounts, separating business finances from personal finances, and also gives clarity on the position of their business. The company's focus on developing a merchant base is expected to help continue its domination in the small-and-medium-sized business domain in the long run.

Final thoughts

As we can see from the chart, the share price of Shopify has nearly tripled over the past 12 months and continues to outperform the industry owing to robust growth in the e-commerce segment.

The company is trading at a price-earnings multiple of around 421 and an enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple of around 43, which appears to be an extremely high valuation and not an ideal entry point for new investors. I believe that even after the pandemic restrictions ease, the company should continue to gain from its initiatives in international expansion as well as growing gross merchandise value on the platform. New investors could adopt a buy-on-dips approach, whereas existing investors could continue to hold on to the stock.

Disclosure: No positions.

