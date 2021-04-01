Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Ferguson Shapiro LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTV, SPHB, MOAT, VWOB, IGOV, SPDW, IGSB,

VTV, SPHB, MOAT, VWOB, IGOV, SPDW, IGSB, Added Positions: STPZ, SLY, XLB, XOP, IWB, XLE, HYG, QUAL, XLI, AAPL, HD, MSFT,

STPZ, SLY, XLB, XOP, IWB, XLE, HYG, QUAL, XLI, AAPL, HD, MSFT, Reduced Positions: ANGL,

ANGL, Sold Out: ICVT, LQD, SHY, XLK, IHI, IGV, MTUM, BWX, IWF, KWEB, EMB, SOXX, SMH,

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 764,445 shares, 27.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6625.13% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 110,171 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 91,644 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 87,356 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.01% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 69,441 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $131.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 91,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 91,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.696500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 81,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.17 and $81.42, with an estimated average price of $79.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.582700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 44,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 59,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 6625.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.687400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.27%. The holding were 764,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 102.01%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 87,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 155.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 65,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 75,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.63 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $102.37.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.44 and $136.88, with an estimated average price of $132.79.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.19 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.