TNB Financial Buys Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Thomasville, GA, based Investment company TNB Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells Apple Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TNB Financial. As of 2021Q1, TNB Financial owns 174 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, CPB, FAST, RDS.A, PPL, SJM, QQQ, ET, BKT,

UBER, CPB, FAST, RDS.A, PPL, SJM, QQQ, ET, BKT, Added Positions: INTC, MSFT, GILD, EXPE, XOM, RDS.B, WMT, DIS, PG, FDX, AMZN, IVV, DVY, ABBV, D, UPS, CRM, VZ, V, PEP, AJG, K, IJR, CVX, IJH, IYH, IVE, BAC, VUG, VTV, JNJ, ABT, NVS, MMM, T, EMR, IWS, KHC, AGG, GIS, FLO, LLY, VOO, VTR, VLO, SBUX, EEM, SO, SNY, IBM, AFL, AEP, COP, CLX, MRK, LOW, AMGN, DGX, GSK, IEFA, IOO, BDX, IWD, ADP, HD, LQD, VB, VGT, AXP, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, FB, LIN, ORCL, UNP, NSC, VAR, WM, NKG, HON, KMB, MDLZ, NAD, IWR, MCK, VOD, MDT, TIP, ANTM, NDAQ, UNH, EFA, CAT, ES, TRV, XLU, GOOGL, BGCP,

INTC, MSFT, GILD, EXPE, XOM, RDS.B, WMT, DIS, PG, FDX, AMZN, IVV, DVY, ABBV, D, UPS, CRM, VZ, V, PEP, AJG, K, IJR, CVX, IJH, IYH, IVE, BAC, VUG, VTV, JNJ, ABT, NVS, MMM, T, EMR, IWS, KHC, AGG, GIS, FLO, LLY, VOO, VTR, VLO, SBUX, EEM, SO, SNY, IBM, AFL, AEP, COP, CLX, MRK, LOW, AMGN, DGX, GSK, IEFA, IOO, BDX, IWD, ADP, HD, LQD, VB, VGT, AXP, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, FB, LIN, ORCL, UNP, NSC, VAR, WM, NKG, HON, KMB, MDLZ, NAD, IWR, MCK, VOD, MDT, TIP, ANTM, NDAQ, UNH, EFA, CAT, ES, TRV, XLU, GOOGL, BGCP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPM, TFC, COF, BKNG, BSV, IVW, SPGI, NEE, VCSH, IJT, IWP, BUD, IJS, DUK, IYY, BRK.B, GOOG, CVS, SCHW, IJJ, ENB, CAH, BIIB, KO, BMY, PM, DTIL, GPN, WFC, VO, IWM, ACWV, MO, PFE, IWF, XLF, IGSB, TMO, SNV, RF, ETN, DE, CSCO,

AAPL, JPM, TFC, COF, BKNG, BSV, IVW, SPGI, NEE, VCSH, IJT, IWP, BUD, IJS, DUK, IYY, BRK.B, GOOG, CVS, SCHW, IJJ, ENB, CAH, BIIB, KO, BMY, PM, DTIL, GPN, WFC, VO, IWM, ACWV, MO, PFE, IWF, XLF, IGSB, TMO, SNV, RF, ETN, DE, CSCO, Sold Out: PANW, JPST, USB, RTX, XLE, HBI, GLD, VIG, TSCO, IXN, IWV, SCHK, VYM, XLB, VIA, IJK, OTIS, CARR, XBIT, MDWD, PLD, FBMS, WBA, VFC, UCBI, QCOM, GPC, CSX, IEP, ACN, PML, CBAN, BLRX, AVXL,

For the details of TNB Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tnb+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,676 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,103 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,540 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 101,435 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 179,551 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%

TNB Financial initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1069.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 211,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 145,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 1274.55%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $174.620100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 205,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 204,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 85.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 41,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.72 and $50.81, with an estimated average price of $50.77.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 71.51%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.03%. TNB Financial still held 91,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.91%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. TNB Financial still held 97,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 37.69%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. TNB Financial still held 263,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 29.08%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. TNB Financial still held 171,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.15%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. TNB Financial still held 17,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 75.42%. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $360.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. TNB Financial still held 2,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.