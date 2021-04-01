Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys TE Connectivity, Alaska Air Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Masco Corp, Merck Inc, American Tower Corp

Lenox, MA, based Investment company Renaissance Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TE Connectivity, Alaska Air Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sabre Corp, United Rentals Inc, sells Masco Corp, Merck Inc, American Tower Corp, Hexcel Corp, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Renaissance Investment Group LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LYSDY, TREX, CVX,

LYSDY, TREX, CVX, Added Positions: TEL, ALK, SABR, BKNG, URI, AVGO, USB, ZTS, CRH, LDOS, ISRG, UNP, TTEK, CSCO, SBUX, RTX, APD, XYL, GOOGL, AMZN, TJX, MLM, PEP, EPD, V, COST, AMGN, CHD, NEE, CAT, MCD,

TEL, ALK, SABR, BKNG, URI, AVGO, USB, ZTS, CRH, LDOS, ISRG, UNP, TTEK, CSCO, SBUX, RTX, APD, XYL, GOOGL, AMZN, TJX, MLM, PEP, EPD, V, COST, AMGN, CHD, NEE, CAT, MCD, Reduced Positions: MAS, MRK, AMT, FTV, PYPL, AAPL, BLD, BX, MSFT, HD, UNH, MDY, JNJ, TMO, ADP, PFE, LOW, DIS, IBM, TSLA, XOM, GOOG, SPY, SYK, PG, GE, EMR, DOV, CL, BRK.B, ODFL, ABT, ADI, CSX, IHI, BLK, PHO,

MAS, MRK, AMT, FTV, PYPL, AAPL, BLD, BX, MSFT, HD, UNH, MDY, JNJ, TMO, ADP, PFE, LOW, DIS, IBM, TSLA, XOM, GOOG, SPY, SYK, PG, GE, EMR, DOV, CL, BRK.B, ODFL, ABT, ADI, CSX, IHI, BLK, PHO, Sold Out: HXL, QQQ,

For the details of Renaissance Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renaissance+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,849 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,412 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 64,208 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 30,210 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 43,097 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 523,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $93.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $105.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 111.12%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.113500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 49,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 149.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.191400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 77,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 129.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 352,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 172.11%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2375.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 89.74%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $328.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 18,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 102.69%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $474.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 11,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Masco Corp by 81.28%. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Renaissance Investment Group LLC still held 25,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 76.37%. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Renaissance Investment Group LLC still held 18,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 92.32%. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $238.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Renaissance Investment Group LLC still held 1,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Fortive Corp by 84.77%. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Renaissance Investment Group LLC still held 4,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.99%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $369.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Renaissance Investment Group LLC still held 1,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 26.09%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Renaissance Investment Group LLC still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.