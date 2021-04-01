>
PhiloSmith Capital Corp Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, ProAssurance Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells Selective Insurance Group Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc

April 01, 2021 | About: RNR +2.66% PRA +0% FNF +1.03% RMR +0.59% SLF +0.55%

Investment company PhiloSmith Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, ProAssurance Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, The RMR Group Inc, sells Selective Insurance Group Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PhiloSmith Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, PhiloSmith Capital Corp owns 29 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PhiloSmith Capital Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/philosmith+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PhiloSmith Capital Corp
  1. Primerica Inc (PRI) - 119,700 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 374,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) - 127,750 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  4. American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 144,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 122,725 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio.
Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $171, with an estimated average price of $161.48. The stock is now traded at around $164.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 85,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in ProAssurance Corp by 22650.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 22,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 114,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 92400.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.57 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.19 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $48.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of PhiloSmith Capital Corp. Also check out:

