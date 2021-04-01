The Kroger Co (KR) Executive VP and COO Michael Joseph Donnelly Sold $5.3 million of Shares

Executive VP and COO of The Kroger Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Joseph Donnelly (insider trades) sold 140,312 shares of KR on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $37.9 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

The Kroger Co operates grocery stores. Its coverage includes retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores. The Kroger Co has a market cap of $27.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.005000 with a P/E ratio of 11.07 and P/S ratio of 0.21. The dividend yield of The Kroger Co stocks is 1.94%. The Kroger Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated The Kroger Co the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Executive VP and COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 140,312 shares of KR stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $37.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 5% since.

Senior Vice President Mark C Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of KR stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $36.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.37% since.

Senior Vice President Mark C Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of KR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Vice President and Treasurer Carin L Fike sold 470 shares of KR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $35.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

Senior Vice President Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of KR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $35.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

