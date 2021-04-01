Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Linde PLC, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Red Spruce Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Linde PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, MongoDB Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Service Corp International, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Spruce Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Red Spruce Capital, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,758 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 301,682 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 36,487 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 42,235 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,147 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $280.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $164.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 38.05%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $290.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $126.35 and $162.84, with an estimated average price of $143.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $37 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Avient Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.57%. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Red Spruce Capital, LLC still held 124,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $229.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Red Spruce Capital, LLC still held 5,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.