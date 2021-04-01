M&r Capital Management Inc Buys Merck Inc, Fox Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Microsoft Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company M&r Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Fox Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, sells Apple Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&r Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, M&r Capital Management Inc owns 411 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of M&R CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m%26r+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,617 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.34% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,649 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 84,627 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 84,422 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 32,167 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $99.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $236.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 560.20%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 124,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fox Corp by 92.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 142,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $390360.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 322.97%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $552.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 235.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

M&r Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.34%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 236,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 53.04%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $242.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 30,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.49%. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 6,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&r Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.01%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. M&r Capital Management Inc still held 1,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.