Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Maxar Technologies Inc, TELUS Corp, Vermilion Energy Inc

Investment company Rempart Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Maxar Technologies Inc, TELUS Corp, Vermilion Energy Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rempart Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Rempart Asset Management Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SU, GIB, ROP, SWK, BMO, CL, BDX, MMM, IFF, JPM, VZ, COST, JNJ, INTC,

SU, GIB, ROP, SWK, BMO, CL, BDX, MMM, IFF, JPM, VZ, COST, JNJ, INTC, Reduced Positions: MAXR, TU, MSFT, DIS, VET, TMO, HD, BEP, BCE, TRMB, PG, BAM, TRP,

MAXR, TU, MSFT, DIS, VET, TMO, HD, BEP, BCE, TRMB, PG, BAM, TRP, Sold Out: BEPC, ES, TFX,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,693 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 54,931 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 62,483 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 127,088 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 231,115 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%

Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 74.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 521,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47.