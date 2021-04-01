EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging

Investment company EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, . As of 2021Q1, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, owns 46 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PDBC, GUNR, VUG, DLS, AGGY,
- Added Positions: SHV, DGRW, EWJ, DGS, DES, BIV, GLDM, SPY, IVV, BSV, IEF, PCY, MUB, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, IVW, VYM, SDY, VBK, JKL, QLD, EEM, DEM,
- Sold Out: VWO, QQQ, IAU, VB, MGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 384,406 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 323,671 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 282,354 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 444,211 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 100,501 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 81,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.26 and $73.23, with an estimated average price of $70.53. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 316.87%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $368.79 and $397.26, with an estimated average price of $385.64. The stock is now traded at around $400.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $112.93 and $119.83, with an estimated average price of $116.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65.
