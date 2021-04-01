Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) CFO James M Thorburn Sold $660,000 of Shares

CFO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James M Thorburn (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of TWST on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $110 a share. The total sale was $660,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $5.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.200000 with and P/S ratio of 51.57.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of TWST stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $139.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James M Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of TWST stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $110. The price of the stock has increased by 11.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of TWST stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $112.28. The price of the stock has increased by 8.84% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of TWST stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $114.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.83% since.

COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of TWST stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $132.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.77% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of TWST stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $132.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.77% since.

See Remarks William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of TWST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $132.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWST, click here