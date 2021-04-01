Newmont Corp (NEM) EVP & CFO Nancy Buese Sold $610,000 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Newmont Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nancy Buese (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of NEM on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $61 a share. The total sale was $610,000.

Newmont Mining Corp is engaged in the production of gold in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. It is also engaged in the production of copper, principally through Boddington in Australia and Phoenix in the United States. Newmont Corp has a market cap of $49.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.810000 with a P/E ratio of 17.59 and P/S ratio of 4.33. The dividend yield of Newmont Corp stocks is 2.35%. Newmont Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.50% over the past 5 years.

EVP, Human Resources Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of NEM stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.

EVP & CTO Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of NEM stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 3.02% since.

EVP, Strategic Development E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of NEM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $57.72. The price of the stock has increased by 7.09% since.

EVP and Chief S&EA Officer Stephen P Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of NEM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $57.72. The price of the stock has increased by 7.09% since.

